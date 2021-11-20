$726.06 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report $726.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.10 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $658.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.03. 1,650,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

