Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLO. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $26.80. 1,730,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,026. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.