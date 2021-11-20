Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 34.0% in October

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 14th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.02. The stock had a trading volume of 159,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,999. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

