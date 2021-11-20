MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,195,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 14th total of 4,464,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,065.0 days.

Shares of MCHVF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. MGM China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Get MGM China alerts:

MCHVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.