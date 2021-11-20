Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,519. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rambus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 68.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 253,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

