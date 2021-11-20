Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.25.

Several research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIPR traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,203. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $146.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.