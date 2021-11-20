Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.25.
Several research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IIPR traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,203. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $146.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
