Analysts Set Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Price Target at €289.41

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($328.87).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($330.68) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ETR:LIN traded up €2.60 ($2.95) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €293.05 ($333.01). 1,417,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12-month low of €199.35 ($226.53) and a 12-month high of €297.00 ($337.50). The business has a 50-day moving average of €270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion and a PE ratio of 49.34.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

