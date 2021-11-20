Achain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.38 or 0.00364724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00221457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

