stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,479.19 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00072849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.15 or 0.07335498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,487.03 or 0.99806057 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00022206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

