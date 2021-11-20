Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Expands By 45.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MUE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

