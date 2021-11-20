Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 911,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE CMRE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.18. 734,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,812. Costamare has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Costamare by 83.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Costamare in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.