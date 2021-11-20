Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the October 14th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

