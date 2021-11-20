BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $3,865,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter.

MUE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,448. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

