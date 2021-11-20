Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONVY. Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SONVY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. 11,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,370. Sonova has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

