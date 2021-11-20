Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.38-3.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,012,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,822,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

