-$0.06 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $40,408. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.58. 91,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,834. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

