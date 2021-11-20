ICHI Price Down 4.8% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00008270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $143,480.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.20 or 0.07322563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.64 or 1.00001201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,782,115 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

