Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $232,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $167,554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

BKR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,780,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,458. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.