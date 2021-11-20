Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 14,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,840,473.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,791,965 shares of company stock worth $268,926,463 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $839,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 134.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $53,898,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

U traded down $11.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.75. 6,562,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,314. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.03.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

