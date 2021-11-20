Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 372,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Waterdrop stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,228,000. Apoletto Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

