Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

STNG stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,621. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

