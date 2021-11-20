TenUp (TUP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.75 Million

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $189,097.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054439 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,430,735 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

