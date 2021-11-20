Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.750 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE MTOR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,506. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

