Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $40.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 111,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,838. The firm has a market cap of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

