CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$128.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$128.80.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

GIB.A stock traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$109.08. 461,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,200. The stock has a market cap of C$26.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$91.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.41.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

