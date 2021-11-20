Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Analysts predict that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will report $46.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $164.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $164.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplitude.

AMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $68.40. 532,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,581. Amplitude has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $87.98.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,326 shares of company stock worth $25,795,160. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,585,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

