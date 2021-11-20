Analysts Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) PT at $173.78

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,403.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,847 shares of company stock worth $45,863,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.96. The company had a trading volume of 590,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.91. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.