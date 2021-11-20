Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.23. 7,095,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,982. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

