$20.67 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post $20.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $49.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.59 million to $133.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

