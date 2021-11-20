Rise Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Rise has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $187.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027356 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 167.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,741,783 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

