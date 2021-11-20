Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 14th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,181. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $13,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 201,582 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $4,321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

