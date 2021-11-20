Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:BMA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 280,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $943.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Macro by 378.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in Banco Macro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,275 shares in the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

