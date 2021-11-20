Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Post $2.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 787.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.88. 1,584,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

