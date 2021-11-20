DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 102,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $532.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

