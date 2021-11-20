Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 321,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

