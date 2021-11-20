Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,206.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $818,111.76 and $36,206.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00072701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,404.11 or 0.07388901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,683.01 or 1.00131906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

