Smaugs NFT Trading Down 7.4% This Week (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $189,373.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00072701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,404.11 or 0.07388901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,683.01 or 1.00131906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

