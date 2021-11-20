Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Drops By 22.6%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE ZYME traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.81. 943,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

