Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 170,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock remained flat at $$45.56 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.56%.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.