J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAYS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.50. 4,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. J.W. Mays has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of 197.51 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

