ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 6.1% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $579,165.59 and $206.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

