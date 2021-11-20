Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CNR. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 441,759 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $5,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.77. 510,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.