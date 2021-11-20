Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,679. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

