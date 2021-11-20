Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,306 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 408 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 4,411,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

