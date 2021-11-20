Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Declines By 28.1%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
