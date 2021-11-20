Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Declines By 28.1%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.