Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Decreases By 27.0%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 610,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. 167,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

