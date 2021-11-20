Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,130.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $19.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,676.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,936,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,402.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3,397.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.