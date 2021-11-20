Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.380-$2.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

NYSE RYI traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 153,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,818. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryerson by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

