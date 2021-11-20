FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Up 12% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $77.05 million and approximately $33.02 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001789 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 793,093,248 coins and its circulating supply is 366,724,496 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

