MoonTools (MOONS) Reaches Market Cap of $799,103.83

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, MoonTools has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $799,103.83 and $456.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for $29.06 or 0.00048704 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00072282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00090836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.12 or 0.07343156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,574.39 or 0.99852156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

